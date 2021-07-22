Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange

City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level is moving back up to Level Orange.

The status level change is effective Thursday, July 22.

“We are seeing a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive tests in the Amarillo community,” said Amarillo Public Health Department Director Casie Stoughton. “The best way for the community to protect itself is to get vaccinated - and the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available. We have to remember that maintaining social distancing and the wearing of face masks are also excellent precautions against the spread of this illness.”

Under status level orange, residents are asked to practice strict social distancing, use face masks in public settings, practice enhanced hygiene and cleaning routines, limit social gatherings to small groups, limit non-essential travel community wide and limit personal travel outside of the community.

“Amarillo had great success when the COVID-19 vaccine was first made available to the community,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We have to continue this commitment to safeguard ourselves and others. I have received the vaccine, and I strongly encourage others to get vaccinated.”

According to the latest information on the COVID-19 dashboard, the Amarillo area has 554 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 35,366 total confirmed cases, 34,039 recoveries and 773 deaths.

