4th annual Water Bash to take place at Bones Hooks Park

4th Annual Water Bash
4th Annual Water Bash(Tremaine Brown)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 4th annual Water Bash will take place at Bones Hooks Park Saturday.

Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting the event.

The public event will feature water balloon and water gun wars for kids, food, games and more.

During the event, kids can be registered for free school supplies, haircuts, free eye exams, teeth cleanings and clothing.

The event starts at noon on Saturday.

Donations of water toys or cash donations for school supplies can be dropped off at Shi Lee’s BBQ.

This day of fun has such a greater purpose. Parents will have the opportunity to register their kids for some great...

Posted by Tremaine Brown on Thursday, July 15, 2021

