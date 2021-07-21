Watching Patterns

Our Wednesday forecast can be summed up simply by saying expect more of the same. Highs will continue to stay in the mid-80s today, with mostly sunny skies, however, winds will be a bit breezier out of the south at 10-15 mph, so even at their windiest, it won’t be too bad. This pattern will hold throughout the rest of the week, however sunshine will warm us up into the 90s as we get closer to the weekend. Skies will remain sunny, but going into Sunday and Monday, very slight rain chances could return to the forecast, but I’m tempering expectations for now.