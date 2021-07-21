TEXAS Outdoor Musical offering discounts to Texas Panhandle residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TEXAS Outdoor Musical is offering discounted tickets to panhandle residents.

A 20% discount is being offered from July 27 to August 8 for those from Hereford, Dumas, Pampa and other surrounding towns in the panhandle region.

To purchase, visit TEXAS online and use code PTW21 when purchasing tickets.

