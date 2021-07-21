Texas Officials have focus, endurance and a passion for the game, but they’re 25 percent shortage is an issue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s an official shortage leading up to the high school football season at about 25 percent in the Amarillo Chapter that covers teams from Plainview all the way to the Oklahoma border. They need people to signup, but it’s not as easy as just making calls.

“Our game wouldn’t go on without them. They’re the guys that enforce the rules. They’re the guys that take care of our kids and keep our kids healthy.”

They need more officials in all sports including basketball, especially at the sub-varsity level, but it takes someone with...

“I would definitely say thick skin and a willingness to learn. After that we’ll take care of everything else. I mean as long as they know what a basketball looks like, we can help them with the rules.”

“Hardest part is learning the mechanics, so where you need to be. When you need to be there. Like I said it comes with time.”

Not all officials are former athletes, but it takes endurance and focus. Anyone 16-years of age or older can become an official, and there are plenty of opportunities.

“Even when I went to school at Amarillo High, I did not play football when I was here. I would come out and watch games, pull chains and etc. whenever I had a chance.”

“Three of the kids on our team this year they officiated Kids Inc. games on Saturdays. Officiated all year. They like it and one of them said I may continue.”

Varsity football likes to have five to seven officials per game, while basketball is seeing more teams request a three-person crew. More officials leads to a more accurate and consistent game.

“A lot of the people that are involved are fans of the game first and then they think they can do it better than the people out there on the floor. Sometimes they’re actually right.”

If you are interested in becoming an official for football and other sports, check out taso.org or amarefs.org. For more information contact Marcus Thornton at (806) 584-2450 or marcus.aci@gmail.com. Meetings for football in the Amarillo Chapter kicked off July 19, and they continue on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Region 16 Building. To become a basketball official, go to thsboa.org or amarillorefs.org.

