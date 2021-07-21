Viewers Choice Awards
Soto-Chavira booked, served capital murder warrant

Omar Soto-Charvira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Omar Soto-Charvira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect accused in the shooting death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Josh Bartlett was served a Capital Murder warrant by Hockley County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Omar Soto-Charvira, 22, of Levelland, is charged Capital Murder of Peace Officer and in custody at a Lubbock hospital. He was wounded during an armed standoff last Thursday near 10th Street and Avenue J in Levelland. More charges are expected to be filed against Soto-Chavira. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility for parole or the death penalty.

At least eight different agencies assisted during the nearly 11-hour standoff where Sgt. Bartlett was killed and four other officers were injured. Of those wounded, Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was critically shot where he remains in stable condition at the hospital. The three other officers were treated and released.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Accused Levelland shooter charged with capital murder

A memorial service for Sgt. Bartlett will take place at Trinity Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021. The church is located at 7002 Canton Ave., Lubbock, Texas. He was 38 years old.

The City of Levelland issued a statement Wednesday thanking all agencies involved in the deadly standoff.

“To the family - both blood and blue - of fallen hero Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, please know that words are unable to adequately express our heartfelt sorrow at his ultimate sacrifice in defense of our citizens.”

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

