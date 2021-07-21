Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people who wanted to see it.(Source: Saline Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain, the first to be seen in Michigan, said Molly Keenan of Michigan Audubon.

The bird, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people.

We have a special visitor in the pond across from the Michigan DNR Saline Fisheries Research Station at 8910...

Posted by Saline Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

“Sometimes they wander a bit too far,” said Benjamin Winger, bird curator at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Whatever the reason, word has spread about the bird. Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairmount, Indiana.

“After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. ... I took over 300 pictures of it last night,” Most told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re going home happy campers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed veterans in the Amarillo will soon have the chance to apply for a variety of jobs at...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans
The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the people involved...
Amarillo police looking for suspects involved in jewelry theft
James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
Amarillo police continue searching for suspect in San Jacinto neighborhood shooting
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
The new Thompson Park Pool debuts with a grand opening set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 24 with...
Amarillo Thompson Park Pool set to open this weekend

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
Former astronaut and Florida Senator Bill Nelson talks about his new role of serving as NASA...
NASA Administrator explores top space issues
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say