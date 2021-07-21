Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman.

Officials said Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White is wanted for a felony charge of assault of a pregnant person.

Those with information are asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

