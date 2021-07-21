Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman.
Officials said Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White is wanted for a felony charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Those with information are asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
