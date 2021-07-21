Viewers Choice Awards
N.M. volunteer firefighter hit by firetruck, killed at crash scene

A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of...
A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of a crash Tuesday.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sierra County, N.M. (KFDA) - A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of a crash Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. as firefighters responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 25, south of Truth or Consequences.

The woman, identified as 59-year-old Janet Tracy, was a Caballo volunteer firefighter.

She was on scene providing aid to a victim when another volunteer firefighter backed over her.

The firefighter was repositioning a “Caballo Fire apparatus” and did not see Tracy, according to New Mexico State Police.

Tracy was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the firetruck driver will not be released, according to state police.

The incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

