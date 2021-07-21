Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo teen workers become hot commodity during summer as workers shortage continues

teens and worker shortage
teens and worker shortage(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The nationwide worker shortage has left some local businesses taking advantage of the teen spirit.

As customer demand intensifies and the hiring crisis continues, teen workers are filling employment gaps.

Local businesses like, Market Street have always hired high school-age kids, but this year with fewer adult workers applying, they’ve found themselves more reliant on teens.

“We’re looking into that younger worker to do more for us,” said Matt Edwards, store manager at Market Street. “Where maybe we would have an older worker do most of the jobs, which again, depending on age is what they can do, what we can have them do.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in May 32 percent of Americans ages 16 to 19 had a job, the highest it has been since 2008.

Others in desperate need of workers are restaurants. During a phone call, both Jorge’s and Blue Sky confirmed to have seen more younger applicants then in years prior.

As back to school quickly approaches, Market street has improved their referral program.

“Team members of any age refer someone,” said Edwards. “They get $50 and so does the person that comes to work for us, gets $50 and then again, $100 dollars after 90 days.”

Edwards says the store is currently in need of around 50 more workers and encourages both older and younger workers to apply.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

