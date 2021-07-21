Amarillo and Canyon school districts will be using federal funding to help students after pandemic year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across the nation, including in Amarillo, school districts saw a significant learning loss in students relating to the pandemic.

The federal government has provided Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to all states in the nation including, Texas to support the recovery of learning loss due to COVID-19.

School districts have to submit plans in order to receive the funds.

The funds are not just for one-year, but will be used across the next three years.

Amarillo and Canyon Independent School Districts both have plans to receive these funds.

AISD says you can expect to see more hands-on-deck to help students get back on track and says two programs have been approved on a district level.

“A retention incentive for teachers for instructional assistance and for substitute teachers who work more than 100 days a year. The board also passed a $50 an hour stipend for tutoring,” says Chris Tatum, Amarillo ISD, executive director, human resources.

The Superintendent of Canyon Independent School District, Dr. Daryl Flusche says their district also plans to add technology to enhance classroom learning.

“We’re looking at additional instructional coaches and tutors, we’re looking at for our highest need campuses additional teachers to lower class sizes, we’re looking at adding technology,” says Flusche.

Both districts say these plans for the funds are all about helping the students towards a better education.

