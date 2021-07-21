Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Boys and Girls Club temporarily closes, due to positive COVID-19 cases

Maverick Boys and Girls Clubs of Amarillo
Maverick Boys and Girls Clubs of Amarillo
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, we are seeing one of the first local closures as a result.

Due to several positive COVID-19 cases and guidance from local health authorities, the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo has decided to shut down for two weeks.

Executive Director Donna Soria,, says they will spend the next two weeks sanitizing and disinfecting the entire building.

They will also be putting in place new safety protocol and making sure everyone is aware of the changes.

“We’ll be returning to protocols that we had in place before all this, we’ll be wearing masks again, taking temperatures and keeping people isolated in different rooms rather than rotating around the building,” says Soria.

She says it was not an easy decision to shut down, but they feel it was the right one in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have to do what’s best and air on the side of caution and that’s affecting a lot of people. We have 370 kids enrolled in camp, we have many parents that are working, so it was a very hard decision to make, but we are a team player with the community. We are a team player with the local health authorities and we feel like this is the best that we can do to help,” says Soria.

She says so far, parents have been understanding during this time and in the end, just want their kids to be healthy and safe.

“Nobody is happy about this but everybody is understanding just because of the affect its had on our whole world, not just our city, not just our nation, but our whole world,” says Soria.

The Amarillo Boys and Girls Club is suggesting parents with children showing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

The club plans to reopen with the new safety protocols on August 4.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
Angelita Arrizola was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail on a parole violation warrant...
Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs
4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police
Unemployed veterans in the Amarillo will soon have the chance to apply for a variety of jobs at...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans

Latest News

Below normal temperatures...
Below normal temperatures...
AMA-CON BACK AND OUTDOORS
Amarillo AMA-CON is back and outdoors after cancellation due to pandemic
Amarillo professionals are seeing people work on their body image coming out of the pandemic
Amarillo health professionals experience increase of clients wanting to make fitness change
The FDA's vaccine advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 shots for kids.
City of Amarillo offers COVID-19 vaccines for those going back to school