Amarillo Boys and Girls Club temporarily closes, due to positive COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, we are seeing one of the first local closures as a result.

Due to several positive COVID-19 cases and guidance from local health authorities, the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo has decided to shut down for two weeks.

Executive Director Donna Soria,, says they will spend the next two weeks sanitizing and disinfecting the entire building.

They will also be putting in place new safety protocol and making sure everyone is aware of the changes.

“We’ll be returning to protocols that we had in place before all this, we’ll be wearing masks again, taking temperatures and keeping people isolated in different rooms rather than rotating around the building,” says Soria.

She says it was not an easy decision to shut down, but they feel it was the right one in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have to do what’s best and air on the side of caution and that’s affecting a lot of people. We have 370 kids enrolled in camp, we have many parents that are working, so it was a very hard decision to make, but we are a team player with the community. We are a team player with the local health authorities and we feel like this is the best that we can do to help,” says Soria.

She says so far, parents have been understanding during this time and in the end, just want their kids to be healthy and safe.

“Nobody is happy about this but everybody is understanding just because of the affect its had on our whole world, not just our city, not just our nation, but our whole world,” says Soria.

The Amarillo Boys and Girls Club is suggesting parents with children showing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

The club plans to reopen with the new safety protocols on August 4.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.