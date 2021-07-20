Viewers Choice Awards
WT hosting event to reactivate Amarillo, Canyon chapters of Alumni Association

WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT is seeking to reactivate both the Amarillo and Canyon chapters of their alumni association.

To reach more than 20,000 potential members, WT is starting with a social event on Thursday in Canyon.

“The biggest concentration of WT alumni, by far, is in the Amarillo and Canyon area, and those alumni deserve to have a strong, healthy and involved chapter,” Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association said. “We’re looking for alumni who want to be engaged in all of the exciting developments at WT so they can help us spread the word and, potentially, volunteer to serve in or lead the chapter.”

Alumni are invited to the event which takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on July 29.

The event takes place at Honey Buzz Winery at Creek house Honey Farm, located at 5005 4th Avenue.

Two free drink tickets will be provided for each guest.

