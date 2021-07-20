Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
Angelita Arrizola was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail on a parole violation warrant...
Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs
4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police
Unemployed veterans in the Amarillo will soon have the chance to apply for a variety of jobs at...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
Small Change, Big Impact
Toot’n Totum collecting change for Kids Inc. campaign