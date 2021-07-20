Viewers Choice Awards
Things Quieting Down

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
As the high pressure off to our west strengthens, we’re looking at a northeast flow sort of setup which basically means we won’t see a whole lot of anything happening in the next few days. For your Tuesday, expect below normal temperatures to continue, with highs in the middle to low 80s with calm winds out of the east to southeast with mostly sunny skies. We’ll keep our daytime highs down in the 80s through Thursday, but then we’ll start to see temperatures closer to normal starting Friday and going into early next week.

