Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting
Angelita Arrizola was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail on a parole violation warrant...
Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs
4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police
The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she...
Amarillo woman sentenced for harassing, intimidating sex trafficking victim

Latest News

His conviction was overturned last year after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a...
Georgia man freed after 20 years in prison for murders he didn't commit
Unemployed veterans in the Amarillo will soon have the chance to apply for a variety of jobs at...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans
Drying out for awhile...
Drying out for awhile...
inflation
Amarillo experts share why inflation rate is experiencing higher numbers since 2008