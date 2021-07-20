Viewers Choice Awards
JBS giving away free meat to one winner at Cactus vaccine clinic

Empresa procesadora de carne
Empresa procesadora de carne(JBS USA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - JBS will give away free meat for a year to one winner who gets vaccinated at their Cactus vaccination clinic.

The company will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Moore County Court House during the downtown Dumas sip and shop.

“Through this free meat sweepstakes, our team is going the extra mile to show our commitment to protecting the Cactus community,” said Manny Guerrero, JBS Cactus plant manager. “Every vaccine received helps keep our team members and their families safe and healthy, and that’s our top priority.”

The winner who receives their first vaccine at the clinic will get free beef, pork and chicken to feed a family of four for a year.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

