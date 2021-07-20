Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Family shocked by dispute over flight after son with autism struggled with mask

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A family says they had trouble boarding their Southwest flight out of St. Louis because their 17-year-old son, who has autism, was struggling with his mask. They were ultimately rebooked on a different flight.

Lashaunda Jethro spent the weekend visiting family in St. Louis with her husband and 17-year-old son, Trey, who has autism and is nonverbal. Their flight to the city went well, but it was a different story when they tried to board their return flight to Long Beach, California.

Jethro says flying with Trey is already challenging, and masking adds another level of difficulty.

“He’s autistic. He has a hard time, so he’s nonverbal. But he’s a joy. I can’t imagine my life without him,” she said. “He will not keep a mask on his face. We have tried and tried. He just won’t do it.”

The Jethros were flying Southwest, and the airline has exemptions for masking, including for passengers with disabilities. The passenger or guardian has to fill out a form requesting the exemption in addition to having a doctor’s note.

“We get to the door of the plane, and the flight attendant is like ‘No, he can’t come on. He got to wear a mask.’ I got my phone out, pulled out the doctor’s letter, and she was like, ‘Well, no, this has to come from corporate, and you have to do this before you get on the plane,’” Jethro said.

Jethro, who is a nurse practitioner herself, says she told flight attendants the whole family is fully vaccinated and tried to show them her son’s vaccination card.

After going back and forth with the airline, Jethro says they finally were allowed to board. But when they sat down, she was asked to get back off.

“Here comes the manager again, and she’s like, ‘I need you to come with me.’ And I’m like, ‘For what?’... And my husband’s like, ‘Well, do we all have to get off the plane?’ She’s like, ‘No, you and your son can go, but she has to come off,’” Jethro said.

Southwest said in a statement that Jethro was asked to deplane after a conversation with flight attendants and not complying with the mask mandate. An airline spokesperson says the mother wasn’t wearing her mask at one point during the conversation with attendants.

Jethro says she always wears a mask. Though the one she wore to the airport was too big and kept falling off, she says she kept re-adjusting to make sure it covered her face. The airline’s spokesperson disputes her claim.

“I don’t know. I’m just still so in shock and just so amazed that this happened. It’s like what else can I do? I don’t know what else to do besides call corporate. What do we need to do to make sure we’re doing the right thing?” Jethro said.

Ultimately, the entire family was rebooked on a Monday morning flight.

Their luggage, including Trey’s needed medication, was on the earlier plane, and Jethro says she hasn’t been able to contact anyone at the airport in Long Beach.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting
Angelita Arrizola was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail on a parole violation warrant...
Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs
4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police
The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she...
Amarillo woman sentenced for harassing, intimidating sex trafficking victim

Latest News

After the family was finally allowed to board, the airline asked the mother to deplane again...
Family forced to take different flight after dispute over son with autism struggling with mask
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base
President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to...
Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden calls Jordan king a loyal ally in ‘tough neighborhood’