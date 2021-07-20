Drying out for awhile...

Rain chances are leaving the area for awhile but high temperatures will stay in the 80s for a few more days. The dry pattern will stay with us due to a High Pressure Dome shifting to the north; this will put us in a northeastern flow pattern that will keep rain and storms in the mountains. Our high humidity will also start to subside over the next several days as temperatures slowly climb back into the 90s by the weekend.

