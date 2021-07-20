Man sentenced for repeat offenses related to police chase through Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a Clovis man to nine and a half years in prison for offenses related to a police chase through Clovis.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Offices says a judge sentenced 38-year-old Michael Padilla for charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, reckless driving and a variety of traffic offenses.

On January 25, Padilla led Clovis police officers on a 30-minute chase through neighborhoods in the city.

Police tried to stop him after seeing him drop tools on the roadway from his car.

He refused to stop and began to dart in and out of oncoming traffic, until the engine of his SUV finally gave out.

He then ran away until he was stopped by a taser and arrested by officers.

