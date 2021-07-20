Viewers Choice Awards
City of Amarillo offers COVID-19 vaccines for those going back to school

The FDA's vaccine advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 shots for kids.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo wants to remind the community of the vaccinations they offer ahead of the upcoming school year.

The public health department offers shots for vaccine-preventable-diseases, including the COVID-19 vaccine, for low to no cost.

“Last year you know back to school vaccines weren’t necessarily the main focus, and so we have a feeling that, you know kids may have gone to school without necessarily being totally up to date and that’s okay you know last year was a totally different year and so this year we’re expecting to see more, you know, so we want to get the word out now so that families can make those plans to be vaccinated,” said Casie Stoughton, COA public health director.

From today until August 6, vaccinations will be done by appointment, but after that the city will begin doing a walk-in vaccination clinic.

