Amarillo Thompson Park Pool set to open this weekend

The new Thompson Park Pool debuts with a grand opening set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 24 with...
The new Thompson Park Pool debuts with a grand opening set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 24 with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Thompson Park Pool debuts with a grand opening set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 24 with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Doors open to the public at 11:00 a.m.

“This project was highly anticipated and truly a collaboration between our city leaders and local community members. We had many members of our community help determine what this pool would look like and how it would best serve our city,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks & Recreation, Michael Kashuba. “I have no doubt that this pool will make our citizens proud and will serve our area well for many years to come.”

Highlights of the new Thompson Park Pool include:

  • A zero-edge entry leisure pool with sun-shelf deck; dozens of deck side spray features; a lazy river with vortex pool; two run-out slides; a Party Pavilion; two pool-side basketball hoops and toddler water table and play features.

For pricing, hours and session information click HERE.

