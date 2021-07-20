Amarillo police looking for suspects involved in jewelry theft
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the people involved in stealing several pieces of jewelry from a business.
On July 14, an officer responded to a business in the 7700 block of I-40 West where several items had been stolen.
Police say two women entered the store and distracted employees. While the employees were distracted, a man entered and stole several items from a closed off area.
If you have any information on the people involved in this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
