Amarillo police continue searching for suspect in San Jacinto neighborhood shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is continuing their search for the man accused of shooting and killing another man in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

Corporal Jeb Hilton said today they are still looking for 22-year-old James Mireles.

The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on July 17 at a home near 6th Avenue and South Mississippi Street.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Wayne McCullough, died from his injuries.

Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Mireles and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

