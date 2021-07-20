Amarillo health professionals experience increase of clients wanting to make fitness change

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Eating Disorder Association experienced a 40 percent call increase during the pandemic.

Some reasons for the increase in calls came from broken routines, loss of personal control, and staying in due to quarantine causing some people to develop unhealthy habits, like eating, to impact their self-image’s and physical health.

“Sitting in front of that screen we’re mindlessly eating calories,” said Lacey Meeks, family nurse practitioner at Amarillo Family Healthcare and Weight Loss. “You open that can of nuts, or that can of trail mix, or that candy bar and we don’t measure it. We’re just sitting there eating whether its just out of boredom or because we’re sedentary.”

Bad eating habits can cause weight gain and that contributed to the body-image issues people are now looking to get professional help with.

“Anxiety, depression, now that they’ve gained weight,” said Meeks. “They have that body image of ‘How am I gonna get a job’ if they maybe lost their job through the pandemic.”

The first step is the hardest to take, but at Anytime Fitness in Bushland, they have seen people coming in to break their old COVID-related habits wanting to make a change.

“When they’re coming here they’re like ‘I just need help. I need to get back on track. I need to find a new path. I need to know how to do this the right way this time,’ and so, I think that’s the biggest thing with it all,” said Tanya Lions general manager at Anytime Fitness Bushland. “People are now more determined to do things the right way.”

Health journals are recommended by Meeks for people to keep track of their eating habits. Also accountability was mentioned through having a support system with a structured weight loss plan with professional support.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.