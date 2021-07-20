Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo health professionals experience increase of clients wanting to make fitness change

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Eating Disorder Association experienced a 40 percent call increase during the pandemic.

Some reasons for the increase in calls came from broken routines, loss of personal control, and staying in due to quarantine causing some people to develop unhealthy habits, like eating, to impact their self-image’s and physical health.

“Sitting in front of that screen we’re mindlessly eating calories,” said Lacey Meeks, family nurse practitioner at Amarillo Family Healthcare and Weight Loss. “You open that can of nuts, or that can of trail mix, or that candy bar and we don’t measure it. We’re just sitting there eating whether its just out of boredom or because we’re sedentary.”

Bad eating habits can cause weight gain and that contributed to the body-image issues people are now looking to get professional help with.

“Anxiety, depression, now that they’ve gained weight,” said Meeks. “They have that body image of ‘How am I gonna get a job’ if they maybe lost their job through the pandemic.”

The first step is the hardest to take, but at Anytime Fitness in Bushland, they have seen people coming in to break their old COVID-related habits wanting to make a change.

“When they’re coming here they’re like ‘I just need help. I need to get back on track. I need to find a new path. I need to know how to do this the right way this time,’ and so, I think that’s the biggest thing with it all,” said Tanya Lions general manager at Anytime Fitness Bushland. “People are now more determined to do things the right way.”

Health journals are recommended by Meeks for people to keep track of their eating habits. Also accountability was mentioned through having a support system with a structured weight loss plan with professional support.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
Angelita Arrizola was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail on a parole violation warrant...
Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs
4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police
Unemployed veterans in the Amarillo will soon have the chance to apply for a variety of jobs at...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans

Latest News

The FDA's vaccine advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 shots for kids.
City of Amarillo offers COVID-19 vaccines for those going back to school
covid
VIDEO: City of Amarillo offers COVID-19 vaccines for those going back to school
They can receive up to $250,000 with the allocated funds
Panhandle Rural hospitals receive government funding for COVID-19 testing and prevention
wic
Amarillo W.I.C. program changes to try spread awareness of nutrition