Amarillo AMA-CON is back and outdoors after cancellation due to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last year no one felt the cancellation of AMA-CON more than the comics and pop culture lovers.

Mariah Brosseau is a cosplayer, a person who dresses up as a fictional character from a video game, book or film.

Before the pandemic, she and her husband had started to do conventions more frequently, but once COVID-19 hit, it all switched.

“You end up going, ‘Well I have to prioritize right now’, “said Brosseau. “Since there are no conventions, I may as well just do x, y and z, but I want to do it so bad!”

Although she eventually started cosplaying from home through online dance parties, she still missed the in-person experience of conventions like AMA-CON, where now husband proposed.

“Is a celebration of comics, of gaming and anime,” said Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator for Amarillo Public Library.

This year AMA-CON will be taking place outdoors and it will only be one day rather than two.

“We’re really anxious to come back this year, but of course, as much as things have improved, there are still concerns about having an indoor event,” said Clopton.

The convention will take place at the Southwest branch of the Amarillo Public Library.

While most of the activities, including cosplay, food trucks and a super hero themed obstacle course will be taking place outside, not all of AMA-CON will be outdoors.

“We will have gaming in the afternoon from one o’clock to 10:00 o’clock at the Amarillo Civic Center north exhibit hall, and we will have our geeky prom at 6:00 o’ clock,” said Clopton.

This will be AMA-CON’s 8th year and it is expected to gather thousands of people. So far, more than 40 vendors have been confirmed.

Brosseau says she’s excited to once again come back to the convention and see many of the friends she would not see otherwise.

Funds will go towards helping library projects, including the AMARILLO READS Community Reading Program, Summer Reading Club, ESL and Citizenship Classes, READ to SUCCEED Adult Reading Skills Tutoring, Story Times to build early literacy, Genealogy classes, and many other fun and educational projects for kids, teens and adults.

