2 Amarillo area high school students named Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo area high school students have been named Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021.

According to a news release, the program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.

The students also participate in a national summit for Student Leaders across the country.

Denascia Johnson and Catherine Frutos were both selected for outstanding record of volunteer work as well as their academic success.

Johnson is a rising senior at Palo Duro High School. She previously worked with the Maverick Boys and Girls Club through their Snack Pak 4 Kids program. She also volunteered with the High Plains Food bank and is involved in Palo Duro High’s Student Council.

Frutos is a recent graduate from Amarillo High School. She hopes to use the skills learned in the program to address chronic health issues in the region, with an emphasis on caring for Amarillo’s children in need through community care.

She was previously involved with the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors every year.

