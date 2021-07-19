WT Enterprise Center to celebrate 20 years in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary during a reception tomorrow.

WT representatives said the celebratory reception will commemorate the milestone and honor the legacy and future of the Enterprise Center.

“When the WTEC came to fruition, they created a center where people could come together and develop relationships and community, and build trust, in order to help them build their businesses,” Sue Taylor said. “Don established a place where aspiring business owners could come for help without fear of intimidation and be provided concepts and ideas that were real for them and easily understandable. I see it continuing on today in the programs and expertise offered through the WTEC.”

WT said Don Taylor and David Terry developed a vision for the business incubator that has “become a leader for aspiring and existing businesses in Amarillo and across the Texas Panhandle.”

The WT Enterprise Center was established in 2001 thanks to a joint partnership between WT and the State of Texas.

The WTEC is the first and only business incubator serving the top 26 counties of Texas.

“Through a combination of engagement channels such as incubation, coaching, network opportunities, and facilitation of financial support, the Enterprise Center is a critical asset for the entrepreneurial and economic development aspirations of the Texas Panhandle,” said Terry.

A celebratory reception will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the WTEC.

The event is open to the public.

