Uncharacteristically Cool

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cooler air in place will set up our week on a beautiful note, and could also help fire off some spotty shower chances. Mainly for your Monday, the day could start with some patchy fog around the area, but once that clears around the mid-morning hours, we’ll see calm winds and partly cloudy skies, keeping our daytime highs down in the mid-80s for most of the day! Thanks to moisture in the air and lingering boundaries from this weekend’s storms, we could see a shower start up across the area, but impacts are pretty small as of right now. Temperatures will cool for a couple more days before reaching into the 90s by the end of the week with today being our last realistic shot at rain for a little while.

