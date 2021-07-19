Viewers Choice Awards
Top of Texas Crime Stoppers investigating catalytic converter thefts in Pampa

Suspect vehicle in Pampa catalytic converter thefts (Source: Top of Texas Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A $1,000 reward is offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest against the person(s) responsible for the theft of catalytic converters in Pampa last week.

During the midnight hour of July 15, at least three suspects stole catalytic converters off two cars parked in the 400 block of West Brown Street.

The suspects drove up in a dark colored, possible maroon four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this crime, call Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-222 or submit your tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest or the filing of criminal charges, you could receive the cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

