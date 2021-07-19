Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck this morning.
The crash occurred on SW 58th Avenue and Washington Street early this morning.
Police on scene said a motorcycle driver was travelling at a high-rate of speed and crashed.
The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement.
