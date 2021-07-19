Viewers Choice Awards
Legal aid clinic to offer free help with civil matters

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is hosting a free civil legal clinic at the Wesley Community Center tomorrow.

The in-person clinic will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the center located at 1615 S. Roberts Street.

Help is available for low-income residents who need advice or representation on legal issues including family law, housing matters, public benefits, consumer issues, IRS matters and end-of-life documents.

People with housing issues as a result of the pandemic can speak one-on-one with an attorney who specializes in the matter.

