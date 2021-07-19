DPS detains 105 migrants found in commercial vehicle at Texas Southern Border

LAREDO, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, July 19, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle on US 59 mile marker 816 in Webb County.

During the traffic stop, DPS located 105 migrants in the vehicle resulting in their referral.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division assisted with the investigation.

The driver was referred to Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.