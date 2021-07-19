Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Tracks Mild July Conditions

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Below normal temperatures are the rule today with afternoon temperatures only in the low to mid 80s. We expect another damp and cool night with lows in the low to mid 60s. An isolated storm or two will likely pop up here or there this evening but the activity is expected to remain spotty. Rain chances will be ending for the rest of the week starting tomorrow. Highs will stay in the 80s again tomorrow and then climb to around the 90 degree mark by mid week.

