City of Canyon gives final approval for building hotel and bridal shop move

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon leaders gave final approval for a trio of development projects ranging from building a hotel to a bridal shop move.

They voted to let the Canyon economic development corporation pay $486,000 toward construction of a Hampton Inn and Suites east of the WT campus.

They also approved giving the Texas Panhandle heritage foundation $60,000 to partly fund a new sound system for the Amphitheater where the musical Texas is performed.

For the last project, the CEDC will pay $30,000 for Ruthette’s Bridal Shop to move to a larger building.

