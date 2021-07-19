Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon Aqua Park hosting Cowboy Day

The City of Canyon has decided to open the Canyon Aqua Park for the summer 2020 season.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Aqua Park is inviting is hosting a Cowboy’s Day on Wednesday.

Cowboys and cowgirls is invited to Cowboy Day on Wednesday, June 21 where there will be a comedy western show with live horses for guests to enjoy.

Tickets to the show will be included with the purchase of a regular swim admission.

Only 350 tickets will be sold per session, and tickets will go on sale 48 hours in advance of the session.

Swim sessions for the CAP are 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the shows scheduled for 2:30 p.m. for the first session and 4:30 p.m. for the second session.

“This is going to be a real treat for our members and guests,” said Andrew Neighbors, CAP Manager. “Kids will get to play cowboy for a day, take their photo with a cowboy or cowgirl, and still enjoy the perks of a day at the CAP.”

Admission can be purchased here, for the first time session and 3:00 p.m. for the second time session.

