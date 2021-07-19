Amarillo Workforce Solutions Panhandle invites community to new office location event

Viewers Choice Awards
Workforce Solutions Panhandle will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House event for all the community to attend.(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House event for all the community to attend.

On Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m. the Workforce Solutions Panhandle welcomes the community to attend the ribbon cutting event.

The event location is the new Workforce Solutions Panhandle office located at 3120 Eddy St.

“The Texas Panhandle continues to grow and with this new facility, Workforce Solutions Panhandle is rising to the occasion to meet the needs of our employers and job-seekers. I am excited to see what is in store for us and this community in the near future,” said Phillip Flores, WSP business services representative.

