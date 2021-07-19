Amarillo Venom is heading to the Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Venom going face to face with the Texas Jets to battle for the trip to the championship. They’ve already beat them earlier this season so, the team enters the match with some already established confidence.

In the first quarter Venom’s QB, David Perkins with the snap and passes to Terrell Smith for the team’s first tuchdown of the game. Tying the game early.

The Texas Jets will kick off to Venom’s Martavious Jefferies down the field who receives it and he weaves through some Jets players and takes it all the way to the house for another touchdown, making it look easy out there, their first lead of the game...score is 16 to 7.

Finding momentum, right before the half...Jets on offense, Mendoza can’t get an open hole and Venom’s Clayton Galsco with a great defensive game, forces a fumble, he’ll pick it up and take it home for yet another Venom TD.

They continue to show out the Jets in the second half, Venom wins 49 to 15 and are headed to the league championship!

