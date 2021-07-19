Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman after a search warrant led to the discovery of stolen trailers, IDs, financial documents and more.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit observed a stolen trailer at a property near Packard Avenue and Willis Knight Street.

A search warrant was obtained and three stolen trailers, a stolen vehicle and other stolen items were recovered with a total value of $15,000.

Officials said a second search warrant was obtained pertaining to a recovered camper trailer.

While searching the trailer, officers found drug paraphernalia and 45 stolen identity and financial information documents.

Officials said 23-year-old Angelita Arrizola was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail on a parole violation warrant and failure to ID a fugitive/give false information.

The investigation in ongoing.

