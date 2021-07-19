Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo community raises $55,000 for High Plains Food Bank

High Plains Food Bank boxes full of foods (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community raised $55,657 for the High Plains Food Bank through a Walmart and Sam’s Club campaign.

This is the eighth year of the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign, encouraging store associates to ask their customers and members for donations.

“Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in our country and the pandemic has exacerbated this issue,” said Maria Zazycki, senior manager at Walmart.org. “Through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, we provide everyone the opportunity to join the fight to end hunger in their communities. We are grateful to our customers, members, suppliers and associates for supporting their local food bank.”

