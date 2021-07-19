Viewers Choice Awards
AEDC approves almost $1.4 million of incentives for ammo manufacturing, wind turbine services

By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board members voted today to help two businesses add jobs.

RCC Brass makes bullet cartridges here and needs highly trained workers it will have to bring in. Its incentive could total up to $500,000 over five years.

Tork Worx plans a satellite office here to sell its specialized power wrenches to serve the wind energy industry’s turbines. Its incentive could go up to almost $1 million.

AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said both companies would be paid over time based on performance.

The Amarillo City Council must approve the deals.

