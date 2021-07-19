4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested four teenagers after they refused to comply with a traffic stop Saturday.

Officers were sent on reports of a possible auto burglary about 4:54 a.m. near Hurst Road and Arden Road.

The caller described a white SUV, the same vehicle reported prowling in other neighborhoods that morning.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and drove south on Coulter Street and then eastbound on Loop 335.

After striking a concrete barrier while turning south onto Canyon Drive, four occupants exited the SUV and fled on foot.

Police said all suspects were caught and arrested.

A 15-year-old male was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest/detention, theft and organized criminal activity.

Officials said a 16-year-old male was caught in the close vicinity of another handgun and was also booked into the youth center on the same charges.

The 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old male were also arrested on evading arrest/detention, theft and organized criminal activity.

Police discovered multiple stolen items inside of the vehicle. The items were returned to six victims of auto burglaries.

The white SUV was found to have been stolen around 2:00 a.m. that morning from the 7400 block of City View.

