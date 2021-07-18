Storms again tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This evening we will see scattered storms popping up across the panhandles becoming more widespread as a line of storms moving in from southwest Kansas enters the region. The overall severe weather threat is not overly high, but damaging wind gusts of 55-65mph and small hail to nickel-size will be possible. Our main threat from storms will be heavy rain leading to a flooding threat. Have your weather alerts turned on!

Monday, we will see another chance for scattered showers and storms across the area which will be hit and miss, so not everyone will see rain. Just make sure you check the sky before heading out in case you need the umbrella!

Late Monday, a weak cold front will be pushing through the area that’ll bring cooler high temperatures for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s with isolated showers and storms possible. We will see well-below cooler than normal highs once again Wednesday.

Extended forecast (KFDA)

The end of the work week looks to be dry with temperatures quickly warming up. Temps are expected to get near average (93 is our average), or even above average by next weekend... After all, the end of July and early August is our hottest time of the year. Keep checking forecasts to stay up to date!

