The Pound family tradition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With highlights and scores of the 69th Annual Budweiser Partnership golf tournament, many just see it as that, but for some, this tournament means more than just a few rounds of golf.

General Manager of Golf Operations of the Ross Rogers golf course, George Priolo announces...

”Calling to the #1 tee on Mustang with the 12 o’clock starting time, the team of Pound and Pound”

Two cousins keeping their family’s tradition alive in honor of their fathers.

“On February 23rd, Lester Pound passed away and his long-time partner, brother, Alan Pound is currently battling Alzheimer’s Disease but, their sons have vowed to keep the tradition alive and we are proud to have them together this year in their dad’s honor.” Priolo announces.

40 years ago, the Pound brothers found an event they could participate in together.

“My dad and Dillon’s dad, brothers, came across this tournament, they lived out here in Amarillo, started playing in it.” Jeff said. “It just slowly became a tradition, and growing up, Dillon and I would come out and follow them around, and really just enjoy the atmosphere and the golf.”

Once they grew older and could participate in the tournament, Dillon and Jeff entered the event with their dads, which created a father-son duo competition.

“There’s a lot of memories on every one of these holes that we played with them, and so, being able to relive those and be here in the moment, and take some time and think about when they were with us, I think, is the best part of it for me.” Dillon said.

With the tournament missing two of the longest participating partners in the event’s history, the Pounds believe...

“It’s an opportunity to carry on their legacy.” Said Jeff. “Carry on everything that they did and all the great things, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.