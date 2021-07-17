Viewers Choice Awards
WT Basketball adds West Texas High alum Dalin Williams for 2021-2022 season

Dalin Williams
Dalin Williams(WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M has announced the addition of transfer Dalin Williams for the roster for the 2021 to 2022 season.

“Dalin is a great young man who will be a grad transfer for our team next year. He possesses a strong work ethic that is evident in the classroom and on the court,” Brown said. “He is a true team player. He has size and experience which will be a very valuable asset for our team this coming year. We are very excited to add Dallin to our squad and to the WT community.”

Williams returns to Texas after spending three seasons at Northwestern State where he appeared in 76 games including 13 starts.

During his time in Natchitoches, La., he contributed 97 points, 140 rebounds and 26 blocks.

As a senior at West Texas High School in 2018, he was named the Amarillo Globe News Class 2A Golden Spread Player of the Year after leading the Comanches to a state title.

He was also named the District 1-2A Defensive MVP as junior after averaging 17.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

