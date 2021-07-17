Storms tonight and once again tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have seen scattered storms all afternoon across the panhandles. Later this evening into the overnight hours, storms will become more widespread. The main threats from storms will be heavy rainfall that may lead to some flooding, and gusty winds of 45+mph.

Sunday should start off mostly dry, but much like Saturday, we will begin to see storms firing up in the afternoon hours that will be scattered in nature. Storms may become widespread and produce heavy rainfall. Have weather alerts on!

We will also see a cool down behind a cold front Monday bringing temperatures into the low 80s to kick-off the new work week!

