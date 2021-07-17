Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near food trucks in Portland

Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said...
Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said one person died and at least six people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon.(Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person died and at least six more were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, police said.

One victim, a woman, died at the hospital after sustaining critical injuries in the 2 a.m. shooting near a pod of popular food trucks. Six other victims found at the scene were expected to survive. More victims may have left the scene on their own, police said.

No arrests have been made and no further details were released Saturday.

Filiberto Saldana was busy cooking in his food truck when he heard gunshots early Saturday, he told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“The next thing I know I heard people running,” he said, adding that a dark blue car took off right after the gunshots. “We just saw a car going fast in front of us.”

The shooting was the latest in an epidemic of gun violence in Oregon’s largest city this year. There have been about 570 shooting incidents in Portland so far this year, more than twice the number recorded during the same time period in 2020.

Last month, two people were shot in the same area and 28 bullet casings were recovered, the newspaper reported.

Police have estimated that about half the shootings are gang-related, and Mayor Ted Wheeler warned in May that perpetrators were being told by gangs to shoot someone within 30 days or be shot. People were also traveling from other states to engage in violence in the city, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked Saturday’s shooting. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she...
Amarillo woman sentenced for harassing, intimidating sex trafficking victim
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Christian King, convicted by Randall County jury for aggravated assault charges
Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges
Gary and Debie Myers did not plan on moving here, but as it happens, they now call this home.
‘It was out of the blue’: Doppler Dave shares how Potter County Sheriff’s Department gets new volunteer Chaplain
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
Accused Levelland shooter to be charged with capital murder

Latest News

Officials say the criminal is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities...
Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities
Officials say the criminal is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities...
Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.
WATCH: Community members schedule commemorations for fallen, injured law enforcement