Warm weekend outlook...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Abundant sunshine has allowed for temperatures to climb into the 90s today and rain chances will likely stay confined to far northwest parts of the area. We will be back into the 90s again for Saturday but with better rain chances, especially for the western half of the area into the evening hours. Sunday will be only a few debrees cooler but with decent rain chances for the area especially into Sunday evening. The winds should stay light through the weekend.

