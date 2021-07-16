Viewers Choice Awards
Vista Bank account set up to assist Family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021(Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vista Bank has established an account to assist the family of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett. He was killed in the line of duty Thursday during an hours long standoff in Levelland.

Those wishing to donate can contact any West Texas Vista Bank location here.

Latest coverage: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

Vista Bank issued the following statement Thursday evening:

Vista Bank was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of our friend, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett. In his honor and to support his family, we have established and made the initial deposit to an account that will assist with expenses. Those wishing to offer their support can contact any West Texas Vista Bank location to donate.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

