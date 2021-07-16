Viewers Choice Awards
University of New Mexico appointed new Director of athletics

Eastern New Mexico University announced today that Dr. Paul Weir has been appointed as Director...
Eastern New Mexico University announced today that Dr. Paul Weir has been appointed as Director of athletics.(UNM)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University announced today that Dr. Paul Weir has been appointed as Director of athletics.

Weir, who most recently served as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of New Mexico, will officially start on July 19.

“This great state of New Mexico has given me a personal and professional life one can only dream of. For the past 14 years, I have had the pleasure of serving at two incredible state institutions and I am humbled by being provided the opportunity at a third,” Weir said. “To be able to segue into a key leadership position at the third-largest four-year university in New Mexico could not have come at a more perfect time and place in my life.”

“Dr. Weir brings wide knowledge of New Mexico, athletics, operations, fundraising and community partnerships to his new role at Eastern,” ENMU President Patrice Caldwell said. “His educational background also makes him uniquely able to inform strategic planning efforts for Athletics and for the University.”

An introductory press conference will be held on Wednesday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Campus Union at ENMU-Portales.

